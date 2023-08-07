News & Insights

UK fashion retailer Superdry secures fresh funding

August 07, 2023 — 08:23 am EDT

Written by James Davey for Reuters ->

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Struggling British fashion brand Superdry SDRY.L said on Monday it has secured additional funding of up to 25 million pounds ($32 million) from restructuring specialist Hilco Capital but faces paying interest of just under 16%.

The group, whose shares have slumped 44% this year, raised 11 million pounds in a share placing in May.

Superdry said the facility with Hilco is for a 12-month term with the option to extend, and is at an interest rate of 10.5% plus the Bank of England base rate on the drawn element.

Last week the BoE raised its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to a 15-year peak of 5.25%.

The retailer said the Hilco funding will help drive its turnaround and cost-cutting plans.

The agreement is in addition to its existing 80 million pound asset-backed lending facility with Bantry Bay Capital Ltd.

Shares in Superdry were down 3.9% in early afternoon trading.

($1 = 0.7845 pounds)

