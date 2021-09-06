UK fashion retailer New Look names former Sainsbury's boss Coupe chairman

LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - British clothing retailer New Look has appointed Mike Coupe, the former boss of supermarket group Sainsbury's SBRY.L, as its new chairman, it said on Monday.

New Look said Coupe, who was CEO of Sainsbury's for six years until 2020, will succeed Alistair McGeorge as non-executive chairman from Sept. 29.

(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

