Commodities
JD

UK fashion retailer JD Sports cautious on trading after profit fall

Contributor
Aby Jose Koilparambil Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MAY JAMES

Britain's biggest sportswear retailer JD Sports Fashion Plc on Thursday reported lower profit for the first half and said it would remain cautious about trading through the rest of the year as sky-high inflation crimps consumer spending.

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest sportswear retailer JD Sports Fashion Plc JD.L on Thursday reported lower profit for the first half and said it would remain cautious about trading through the rest of the year as sky-high inflation crimps consumer spending.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE company said pretax profit fell to 298.3 million pounds ($335.3 million) for the six months ended July 30, compared with 364.6 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8897 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +919986528692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JD

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular