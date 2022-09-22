UK fashion retailer JD Sports cautious on trading after profit fall

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest sportswear retailer JD Sports Fashion Plc JD.L on Thursday reported lower profit for the first half and said it would remain cautious about trading through the rest of the year as sky-high inflation crimps consumer spending.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE company said pretax profit fell to 298.3 million pounds ($335.3 million) for the six months ended July 30, compared with 364.6 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8897 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

