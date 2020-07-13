UK fashion label Quiz suspends supplier over wage allegations

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - British fashion retailer Quiz QUIZ.L said on Monday it had suspended activity with a supplier following a media report that the supplier was not meeting legal minimum wage requirements at one of its factories in the English city of Leicester.

After allegations of poor working conditions at suppliers of online fashion retailer Boohoo BOOH.L, The Times reported on Saturday that workers at a factory in the city had been offered as little as 3 pounds ($3.80) an hour to make clothes for Quiz.

Britain's minimum wage is 8.72 pounds for people over 25 years old.

Quiz said it was investigating the allegations, saying the situation would be "totally unacceptable" if it proved accurate.

