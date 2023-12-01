News & Insights

UK factory downturn shows more signs of easing- PMI

December 01, 2023 — 04:30 am EST

Written by William Schomberg for Reuters ->

LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Britain's manufacturing sector showed further signs that it might be turning a corner in its long-running downturn but companies remained cautious and pushed up their prices, according to a survey published on Friday.

The final reading of the S&P Global/CIPS manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) improved for a third month in a row to 47.2 in November from 44.8 in October.

The reading was also up from a preliminary November estimate of 46.7 although it remained below the 50.0 growth threshold for a 16th month in a row.

The severity of the downturn eased in output and new orders, the PMI showed.

"Manufacturers nonetheless remained on a cautious footing, with ongoing market uncertainty and the need to control costs leading to job losses, stock depletion and lower purchasing," S&P Global said.

Input costs fell again but manufacturers increased their selling prices for only the second time in six months - albeit fractionally - as they sought to repair profit margins, it said.

The Bank of England is monitoring price pressures in the economy after keeping interest rates at their 15-year high in September and November and saying that it has not seen enough easing in underlying inflation to think about cutting them.

(Reporting by William Schomberg; Editing by Toby Chopra)

((william.schomberg@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7778; Reuters Messaging: william.schomberg.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.