UK factories' optimism highest since 2014 but activity weak - CBI

Optimism in British factories hit its highest in almost six years in the three months to January, according to a survey that added to signs of a post-election boost, prompting investors to trim bets that the Bank of England will cut interest rates next week.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.