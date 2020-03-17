US Markets

UK faces wartime budget situation, not time to be squeamish about debt-OBR

Contributor
David Milliken Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PHIL NOBLE

Britain is facing a wartime scenario for its public finances as it seeks to offset the coronavirus hit to companies through higher public spending and borrowing, the country's independent budget office said on Tuesday.

LONDON, March 17 (Reuters) - Britain is facing a wartime scenario for its public finances as it seeks to offset the coronavirus hit to companies through higher public spending and borrowing, the country's independent budget office said on Tuesday.

Robert Chote, head of the Office for Budget Responsibility, told lawmakers that Britain's budget deficit hit 20% of economic output during World War Two and he said now was not the time for the government to be squeamish about higher debt.

British finance minister Rishi Sunak is expected to announce new measures to help the economy later on Tuesday.

(Reporting by David Milliken Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

((william.schomberg@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7778; Reuters Messaging: william.schomberg.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular