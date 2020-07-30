UK extends COVID-19 self-isolation to 10 days from 7
LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - Anyone who tests positive or shows symptoms of COVID-19 in Britain will have to self-isolate for 10 days instead of the previous seven, based on a low but tangible possibility that people could remain infectious for longer.
"In symptomatic people COVID-19 is most infectious just before, and for the first few days after symptoms begin," the UK chief medical officers said in a statement on Thursday.
"Evidence, although still limited, has strengthened and shows that people with COVID-19 who are mildly ill and are recovering have a low but real possibility of infectiousness between 7 and 9 days after illness onset."
The government said the change in the rule would come into force immediately.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Kate Holton and Estelle Shirbon)
