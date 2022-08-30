UK extends anti-dumping measures on cold rolled flat steel imports from China, Russia

LONDON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Britain's government on Tuesday said it had approved extending measures to prevent dumped imports of cold rolled flat steel from China and Russia until 2026.

The decision came following a review by the Trade Remedies Authority (TRA), which said that cold rolled flat steel from China and Russia would likely be dumped in Britain if the measure were to be removed, affecting domestic producers which produce 40-50% of the local market.

(Reporting by Farouq Suleiman; editing by William James and Kylie MacLellan)

