UK, EU to announce customs deal for N.Ireland in two weeks - Telegraph

Feb 13 (Reuters) - A new deal to resolve a long-standing dispute between Britain and the European Union (EU) over post-Brexit trading rules in Northern Ireland could be announced within two weeks, The Telegraph reported on Monday.

Under the new plan, goods traveling from mainland UK to Northern Ireland will not face physical customs due to a system of "red" and "green" lanes, the report said.

The broad framework of the deal has become clear and awaits a final sign-off from Downing Street, the newspaper reported citing people familiar with the matter.

The Northern Ireland protocol, designed to protect the EU's single market without creating a land border on the island of Ireland, has disrupted trade between Northern Ireland and the rest of the United Kingdom since it came into force in 2021.

New language on the role of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in Northern Ireland, stressing that the ECJ will only be used as a court of last resort in any disputes between Britain and EU, is also expected in a joint statement when the deal is announced, The Telegraph said.

(Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)

