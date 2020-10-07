UK-EU deal "do-able" says UK trade minister Truss

LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Britain's trade minister Liz Truss said a deal with the European Union over the pair's future trading relationship is "do-able" as the end of a transition period approaches.

"A deal is absolutely do-able. We know the type of deal we want, it's the deal that Canada has with the EU," Truss told BBC radio.

