UK-EU deal "do-able" says UK trade minister Truss

Sarah Young Reuters
Andy Bruce Reuters
Published
Britain's trade minister Liz Truss said a deal with the European Union over the pair's future trading relationship is "do-able" as the end of a transition period approaches.

"A deal is absolutely do-able. We know the type of deal we want, it's the deal that Canada has with the EU," Truss told BBC radio.

