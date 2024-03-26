News & Insights

UK engineer Smiths names insider Roland Carter as new CEO

March 26, 2024 — 03:23 am EDT

Written by Eva Mathews for Reuters ->

Adds details in paragraph 2-3, results in paragraph 4

March 26 (Reuters) - British engineering company Smiths Group SMIN.L named insider Roland Carter as its new chief executive officer on Tuesday, succeeding Paul Keel who will step down with immediate effect.

Carter most recently led the company's unit that makes security screening systems - Smiths Detection. Before this, he was involved with the setting up of Smiths' joint venture in China as its head of Asia-Pacific.

Keel, who is stepping down to take on a role as CEO of a U.S. public company, took the top job at Smiths in 2021.

Separately, Smiths also reported a 5.3% organic rise in half-year operating profit and announced a new 100 million pound ($126.51 million) share buyback programme.

($1 = 0.7905 pounds)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Eileen Soreng)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.