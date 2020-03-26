Companies

UK engineer Senior scraps dividend amid coronavirus fallout

Contributor
Sarah Young Reuters
Published

British aerospace engineer Senior Plc said it was scrapping its dividend to save cash to deal with the expected impact of the coronavirus crisis on demand from its customers, including planemaker Boeing.

LONDON, March 26 (Reuters) - British aerospace engineer Senior Plc SNR.L said it was scrapping its dividend to save cash to deal with the expected impact of the coronavirus crisis on demand from its customers, including planemaker Boeing.

Senior said in a statement on Thursday that it was taking other cost cutting actions such as reducing capital expenditure as it warned that trading for the rest of 2020 would be impacted and it was suspending its guidance for this year.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)

((sarah.young@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 1109; Reuters Messaging: sarah.young.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular