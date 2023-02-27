UK energy watchdog Ofgem lowers bill price cap

Credit: REUTERS/Phil Noble

February 27, 2023 — 04:23 am EST

LONDON, Feb 27 (Reuters) - British energy regulator Ofgem's price cap on average household energy bills will fall by almost 1,000 pounds to 3,280 pounds ($3,920.91) from April until the end of June, it said on Monday.

The price cap is currently set at an annual level of 4,279 pounds for a dual-fuel household paying by direct debit, based on typical consumption, and the reduction reflects the recent decline in wholesale energy prices.

($1 = 0.8365 pounds)

