UK energy supplier Outfox The Market to pay 1.8 mln for reporting failure

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - UK energy regulator Ofgem said on Friday energy supplier Outfox The Market will pay a 1.8 million pound ($2.31 million) penalty for failing to provide adequate financial data and other essential information.

Ofgem has toughened its financial checks on energy suppliers following a number of company collapses over the past few years which have added to overall household energy bills.

Outfox The Market, which has around 100,000 customers has agreed to pay the money to Ofgem's voluntary redress fund which will be distributed to appropriate organisations for the benefit of energy consumers.

Ofgem said the company had failed to report an appropriate level of financial data detail within the timescale required.

Around 30 suppliers have collapsed since the beginning of 2021 squeezed by record high wholesale energy prices and the price cap set by the regulator, preventing them from passing on costs to customers.

“Lessons from the past make it clear that the financial resilience of suppliers is key to a sustainable and competitive market for consumers," said Cathryn Scott, Director of Enforcement and Emerging Issues for Ofgem.

Companies taking on customers from suppliers that have gone bust are able to recoup their costs through Ofgem’s supplier of last resort system and these costs are then spread across all energy customer bills.

Last year Ofgem estimated the total cost to consumers of failed companies at around 2.7 billion pounds ($3.3 billion), or 94 pounds per customer.

Ofgem also revoked a provisional order it had placed on Outfox The Market after its financial position improved significantly, the regulator said.

