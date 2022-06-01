UK energy services group Wood to sell consulting unit for $1.9 bln
June 1 (Reuters) - British energy services provider Wood Plc WG.L on Wednesday agreed to sell its built environment consulting division to Canada's WSP Global Inc WSP.TO for $1.9 billion.
London-listed Wood said the sale will help "significantly" reduce debt.
(Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
