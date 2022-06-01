UK energy services group Wood to sell consulting unit for $1.9 bln

June 1 (Reuters) - British energy services provider Wood Plc WG.L on Wednesday agreed to sell its built environment consulting division to Canada's WSP Global Inc WSP.TO for $1.9 billion.

London-listed Wood said the sale will help "significantly" reduce debt.

(Reporting by Amna Karimi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Amna.Karimi@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8083261226;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.