UK energy services group Wood to sell consulting unit for $1.9 bln

Amna Karimi Reuters
June 1 (Reuters) - British energy services provider Wood Plc WG.L on Wednesday agreed to sell its built environment consulting division to Canada's WSP Global Inc WSP.TO for $1.9 billion.

London-listed Wood said the sale will help "significantly" reduce debt.

