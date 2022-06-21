UK energy services group Wood names Ken Gilmartin as next chief executive

Add details on new CEO

June 21 (Reuters) - British energy services provider Wood Plc WG.L said on Tuesday it had appointed Ken Gilmartin as its chief executive officer, effective July 1.

The appointment comes about six months after the London-listed company began a strategic review of its business, which employs 5,500 consultants serving the government, transportation, water, energy, mining and industrial sectors.

Gilmartin, who had joined Wood as chief operating officer in

August, replaces Robin Watson who had announced his intention to retire in April.

Watson will step down from the board on July 1 and will remain with the company until Sept. 30 in an advisory role.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((abyjose.koilparambil@thomsonreuters.com; +919986528692))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.