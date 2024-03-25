News & Insights

UK energy regulator starts discussions on future of price caps

March 25, 2024 — 06:46 am EDT

Written by Radhika Anilkumar for Reuters ->

March 25 (Reuters) - British energy regulator Ofgem has started talks on the future of price caps, it said on Monday, adding it was considering how energy regulation as a whole needs to adjust to protect customers as they move to net zero.

Ofgem said it was looking to introduce a more dynamic cap with time-of-use dependent unit rates for future price protection in an effort to ensure consumer flexibility.

