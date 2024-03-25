UK energy regulator starts discussions on future of price caps

Repeats to widen distribution with no changes to text

March 25 (Reuters) - British energy regulator Ofgem has started talks on the future of price caps, it said on Monday, adding it was considering how energy regulation as a whole needs to adjust to protect customers as they move to net zero.

Ofgem said it was looking to introduce a more dynamic cap with time-of-use dependent unit rates for future price protection in an effort to ensure consumer flexibility.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.