UK energy regulator probes National Grid unit over breach of maintenance rules

March 24 (Reuters) - OFGEM launched an investigation into National Grid Electricity Transmission Plc NATGRD.UL potential breach of rules concerning the maintenance of the Harker electrical substation in Cumbria, the British energy regulator said on Thursday.

OFGEM said the investigation does not imply it has made any findings about possible non-compliance by the unit of National Grid NG.L.

