UK energy regulator opens suspected market abuse investigation

March 11, 2024 — 05:16 am EDT

OSLO, March 11 (Reuters) - British energy regulator Ofgem has launched an investigation by its Gas and Electricity Markets Authority (GEMA) into suspected abuse of a dominant position, it said on Monday.

The investigation was at the initial evidence gathering phase, Ofgem said without providing details of the company being investigated.

"The opening of this investigation does not imply we have made any findings about whether there has been an infringement of competition law," it added.

