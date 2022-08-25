SHEL

UK energy market regulator says Shell to refund overcharged customers

Shell Plc's UK consumer gas, electricity and broadband operations business will pay 536,970 pounds ($635,181.81) to customers it has overcharged on its default tariffs, Britain's energy market regulator Ofgem said on Thursday.

The payment by Shell Energy Retail Ltd includes a refund of 106,000 pounds to 11,275 prepayment customer accounts as well as 400,000 pounds to Ofgem's voluntary consumer redress fund.

($1 = 0.8454 pounds)

