UK energy IPOs get a vote of minimal confidence

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - In one sense, Ithaca Energy’s initial public offering on Wednesday was a success. Against the highly unpromising backdrop of the world’s biggest climate conference, domestic windfall taxes and ongoing shade from green-focused investors, the North Sea oil and gas producer has got a 263 million pound ($304 million) share sale away, which is London’s biggest this year. But a 6% drop below its 250 pence listing price on its first day of trading suggests it’s not all good news.

Ithaca, owned by Israel’s Delek Group, has a newly minted equity value of roughly $2.9 billion, and $1.4 billion of net debt. The need to cut leverage explains why it chose to list at such an inauspicious time. One bright spot is that Ithaca’s planned investments will allow it to offset a big chunk of the bill from Britain’s Energy Profits Levy, which takes the sector’s overall tax rate to 65%. But Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will almost certainly make the EPL more onerous. And Ithaca might have to rethink key growth projects, like oilfield Cambo, if the UK elects a potentially more anti-fossil fuel Labour government in the coming years.

Those risks arguably explain why Ithaca priced at the very bottom of its original range. A planned $400 million dividend in 2023 implies a 14% cash yield, above UK rival Harbour Energy’s 12.9% yield including both dividends and buybacks, and Norwegian player Var Energi’s 11.5%. Arguably a domestic driller with less debt and a more international focus would fare better. But Ithaca’s lowball outcome augurs poorly for any other North Sea drillers mulling an IPO, and suggests there may be more value in M&A instead. (By George Hay)

