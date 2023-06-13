News & Insights

UK energy company forecasts higher profit from retail business

June 13, 2023 — 03:48 am EDT

Written by Nina Chestney and Eva Mathews for Reuters

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - British Gas owner Centrica CNA.L expects its retail business to generate significantly higher first-half adjusted operating profit than in previous years, it said on Tuesday, citing reduced debt-related costs.

UK energy regulator Ofgem's price cap provides an allowance to account for debt on energy bills that cannot be recovered by suppliers and is ultimately written off.

In a statement ahead of its annual general meeting on Tuesday, the company said its performance over the first five months of the year has been strong overall.

It expects its full-year group adjusted earnings per share to come near the top end of a predicted range between 16.5 and 24.7 pence per share.

