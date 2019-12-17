UK employers keep up hiring, jobless rate back to near 45-year low

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Darren Staples

Britain's employers unexpectedly took on more staff in the three months before the country's Oct. 31 Brexit deadline, according to data which sugggested the labour market was retaining some of its strength.

