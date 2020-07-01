US Markets
GILD

UK emergency remdesivir supplies adequate to treat COVID-19, official says

Contributors
Alistair Smout Reuters
Josephine Mason Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AMR ABDALLAH DALSH

Britain has adequate supplies of Gilead's remdesivir for emergency use to treat hospitalised COVID-19 patients, England's deputy chief medical officer said on Wednesday, though he warned of potential difficulties securing future supplies.

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - Britain has adequate supplies of Gilead's GILD.O remdesivir for emergency use to treat hospitalised COVID-19 patients, England's deputy chief medical officer said on Wednesday, though he warned of potential difficulties securing future supplies.

"I judge us to have adequate stocks," Jonathan Van-Tam, deputy chief medical officer and lead for the Department for Health and Social Care, told a parliamentary hearing.

He said brand new drugs such as remdesivir were likely to be in "relatively short supply in the first instance" compared with existing generic ones being used such as dexamethasone.

This month, the government said it had 240,000 doses of dexamethasone in stock and on order after a preliminary trial showed it reduced mortality in the most severe COVID-19 cases.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout and Josephine Mason; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

((Josephine.Mason@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7695; Reuters Messaging: josephine.mason.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GILD

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular