EDF

UK electricity capacity auction for 2023/24 clears at 60 pounds/kw/year

Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

February 14, 2023 — 02:10 pm EST

Written by Nora Buli and Deep Vakil for Reuters ->

Adds clearing price, capacity procured, details on companies' agreements

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Britain's auction to ensure sufficient electricity capacity for 2023/24 cleared at 60 pounds ($73.07) per kilowatt (kW) per year on Tuesday, National Grid said.

A total quantity of 5.78 gigawatts (GW) of capacity was procured, it said in a provisional auction document.

Tuesday's pricing was down from last year's record high of 75 pounds/kWh/year. The clearing price is reached when the total offered capacity is equal to the capacity demanded.

Britain launched its power capacity market in 2014, offering to pay providers for making supplies available at short notice.

Auctions are usually held for power capacity about four years in advance of the delivery date, with another auction for a smaller amount of capacity held a year before delivery.

Out of the total 5.78 GW procured, 2.6 GW was from gas-fired power plants, 1.4 GW from nuclear reactors and 627 megawatts (MW) from battery storage, with the rest from other sources, the document showed.

About four-fifths of the capacity procured in the auction was from existing power assets, the auction results showed.

Utilities such as SSE SSE.L, EDF EDF.PA, Uniper UN01.DE and RWE RWEG.DE were among winners of agreements.

SSE secured contracts comprising nearly 1.5 GW of gas-fired capacity while EDF landed contracts for 1.4 GW of nuclear power.

Germany's Uniper procured 450 MW of agreements, including 412 MW of coal-fired capacity.

($1 = 0.8212 pound)

(Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo and Deep Vakil in Bengaluru. Editing by Jane Merriman)

((Nora.Buli@thomsonreuters.com; (+47) 21 04 05 56; Reuters Messaging: nora.buli.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EDF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.