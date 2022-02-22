UK electricity 2025/26 capacity auction clears at 30.59 pounds/kW/year

Brijesh Patel Reuters
Feb 22 (Reuters) - Britain's auction to ensure enough electricity capacity for 2025/26 has cleared at a 30.59 pounds ($41.54) per kilowatt (kW) per year range, National Grid said on Tuesday.

A total quantity of 42.36 GW of capacity was procured, National Grid said.

Britain launched its power capacity market in 2014, offering to pay providers for making supplies available at short notice.

($1 = 0.7364 pounds)

