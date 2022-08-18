UK electricals retailer AO World's annual profit slumps on higher costs

AO World reported a fall in annual profit on Thursday, as the British online electricals retailer took a hit from supply chain snags and higher labour and marketing costs.

The group said its adjusted core profit for the 12 months ended March 31 was 8.5 million pounds ($10.22 million), compared with 64.4 million pounds a year ago.

The company said it expects adjusted core profit for 2023 to be in the range of 20 million pounds to 30 million pounds.

($1 = 0.8319 pounds)

