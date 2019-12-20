UK economy's growth in Q3 revised up, smallest current account gap since 2012

Britain's economy grew a little faster in the third quarter than first estimated and the country's current account deficit shrank to its smallest since 2012, a small boost ahead of what looks set to be a sluggish end to the year ahead of Brexit.
