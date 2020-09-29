US Markets

UK economy stronger than BoE thought in August, likely to slow-Bailey

Contributor
David Milliken Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

Britain's economy has performed a bit more strongly than the Bank of England thought as recently as last month but there are signs that the recovery will not be as strong going forward, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said on Tuesday.

LONDON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Britain's economy has performed a bit more strongly than the Bank of England thought as recently as last month but there are signs that the recovery will not be as strong going forward, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said on Tuesday.

Economic activity was probably about 7-10% weaker than before the coronavirus pandemic in the July-September period, Bailey said in a speech online to Queen's University Belfast.

(Reporting by David Milliken Writing by William Schomberg, editing by William James)

((william.schomberg@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7778; Reuters Messaging: william.schomberg.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular