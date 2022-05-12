UK economy shrinks in March, grows 0.8% in Q1

LONDON, May 12 (Reuters) - Britain's economy shrank by 0.1% in March but expanded by 0.8% for the first quarter of 2022 as a whole, official figures showed on Thursday in what is likely to have been a high point for 2022 as the cost of living crisis increasingly bites.

Economists polled by Reuters had on average expected gross domestic product (GDP) to be flat in March and to have grown 1.0% over the first three months of this year, compared with the final quarter of 2021.

(Reporting by David Milliken and William Schomberg)

