UK economy shrinks by record 20.4% in April

Contributors
William Schomberg Reuters
David Milliken Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARIKA KOCHIASHVILI

Britain's economy shrank by a record 20.4% in April from March as the country spent the month in a tight coronavirus lockdown, official data showed on Friday.

LONDON, June 12 (Reuters) - Britain's economy shrank by a record 20.4% in April from March as the country spent the month in a tight coronavirus lockdown, official data showed on Friday.

In the three months to April, gross domestic product contracted by 10.4% from the previous three-month-period, the Office for National Statistics also said.

A Reuters poll of economists had produced median forecasts for a monthly fall of 18.4% and a contraction 10.0% in the February-April period.

(Reporting by William Schomberg and David Milliken; editing by Kate Holton)

((william.schomberg@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7778; Reuters Messaging: william.schomberg.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters