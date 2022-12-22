UK economy shrinks by more than first thought in Q3 - ONS

LONDON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Britain's economy contracted by a little more than first estimated in the third quarter of this year, and business investment performed poorly, official data showed on Thursday.

Economic output fell by 0.3% in quarterly terms during the third quarter, compared with a previous estimate of 0.2%, the Office for National Statistics said.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce, Editing by Paul Sandle)

