UK economy shrinks by monthly 2.9% in January

LONDON, March 12 (Reuters) - Britain's economy shrank by 2.9% in January from December as the country went back into a coronavirus lockdown, official data showed on Friday.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a contraction of 4.9%.

