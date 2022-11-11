UK economy shrinks by 0.2% in Q3 at start of expected long recession

November 11, 2022 — 02:04 am EST

Written by William Schomberg for Reuters ->

LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Britain's economy shrank by 0.2% in the three months to September, according to official data which is expected to represent the start a lengthy recession.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a bigger contraction of 0.5% in gross domestic product in the third quarter.

The Bank of England said last week that Britain's economy was set to go into a two-year recession if interest rates rose as much as investors had been pricing. Even without further rate hikes, the economy would shrink in five of the six quarters until the end of 2023, it said.

