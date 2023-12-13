News & Insights

UK economy shrinks as BoE readies new rates decision - ONS

December 13, 2023 — 02:11 am EST

Written by William Schomberg for Reuters ->

LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Britain's economy shrank in October, official data showed on Wednesday, a day before the Bank of England is expected to keep interest rates at a 15-year high to curb still-high inflation despite the toll they are taking on growth.

Gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 0.3% from September, the Office for National Statistics said.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to no change in GDP.

It was the first time since July that GDP had shrunk on a month-by-month basis.

In the three months to October, GDP flat-lined, the ONS said, weaker than the Reuters poll forecast of a 0.1% increase.

Britain's economy avoided a contraction in the July-to-September period - when it also showed no change - but some analysts think it remains at risk of a shallow recession in late 2023 and early 2024 after the BoE's increases in interest rates.

The central bank is widely expected to keep Bank Rate at 5.25% on Thursday and signal once again that it is not close to cutting them.

The ONS data on Wednesday showed Britain's dominant services sector shrank by 0.2% in October while manufacturing and construction contracted by 1.1% and 0.5% respectively.

