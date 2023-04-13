UK economy shows no growth in February - ONS

Refiles to remove extraneous word in headline, no changes to text

LONDON, April 13 (Reuters) - British economic output showed no change in month-on-month terms in February, official data showed on Thursday.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to growth of 0.1%.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce and William Schomberg)

