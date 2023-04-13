UK economy shows no growth in February - ONS

Credit: REUTERS/ANNA GORDON

April 13, 2023 — 02:02 am EDT

Written by Andy Bruce and William Schomberg for Reuters ->

LONDON, April 13 (Reuters) - British economic output showed no change in month-on-month terms in February, official data showed on Thursday.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to growth of 0.1%.

