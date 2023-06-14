UK economy shows 0.2% growth in April: ONS

LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) - British economic output grew by 0.2% month-on-month in April, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed on Wednesday.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to growth of 0.2% in April.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by William James)

