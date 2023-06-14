UK economy shows 0.2% growth in April: ONS

Adds details

LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) - British economic output expanded by 0.2% month-on-month in April, as expected, with growth driven purely by the services sector, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to growth of 0.2% in April.

Services output rose 0.3% on the month, with growth driven by the retail, information and communications, and the filming industry.

But manufacturing output dropped and construction output contracted unexpectedly, the figures showed.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; editing by William James and Sarah Young)

