UK economy shows 0.2% growth in April: ONS

June 14, 2023 — 02:11 am EDT

LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) - British economic output expanded by 0.2% month-on-month in April, as expected, with growth driven purely by the services sector, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to growth of 0.2% in April.

Services output rose 0.3% on the month, with growth driven by the retail, information and communications, and the filming industry.

But manufacturing output dropped and construction output contracted unexpectedly, the figures showed.

