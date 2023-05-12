News & Insights

UK economy shows 0.1% growth in first quarter of 2023: ONS

May 12, 2023 — 02:01 am EDT

Written by William James for Reuters ->

LONDON, May 12 (Reuters) - British gross domestic product grew by 0.1% in the first three months of 2023, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed on Friday.

Economists polled by Reuters had mostly forecast 0.1% quarter-on-quarter growth in the first three months of this year.

