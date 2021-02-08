UK economy set for sluggish recovery - NIESR think tank

Britain's economy will grow by little more than 3% in 2021 after a 10% slump last year and - with the hit from COVID and Brexit likely to be felt for years - finance minister Rishi Sunak should offer more emergency support, a leading think tank said.

By 2025, Britain's economy was likely to be about 6% smaller than expected before the pandemic, reflecting higher unemployment, weaker business investment and Britain's more restricted trading relationship with the European Union.

Sunak - who has promised to spend 280 billion pounds ($384 billion) on Britain's COVID response this financial year, taking the budget deficit to a peacetime high - is due to announce his plans for the next 12 months in a budget statement on March 3.

