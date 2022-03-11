UK economy rebounds strongly in January: ONS

LONDON, March 11 (Reuters) - Britain's economy rebounded far more than expected January from its coronavirus-related lull in late 2021, official data showed on Friday.

The Office for National Statistics said gross domestic product grew by 0.8% in month-on-month terms in January after a 0.2% decline in December. A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to growth of 0.2%.

