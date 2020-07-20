UK economy has recovered half of COVID losses, BoE's Haldane says

Britain's economy has recovered around half of the massive fall in output that took place in March and April when the COVID-19 lockdown was most intense, Bank of England chief economist Andy Haldane said on Monday.

"Roughly half of the roughly 25% fall in activity during March and April has been clawed back over the period since," Haldane told members of Britain's parliament.

"We have seen a bounceback. So far, it has been a ‘V’. That of course doesn’t tell us about where we might go next," he added.

