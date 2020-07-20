UK economy has recovered half of COVID losses, BoE's Haldane says

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - Britain's economy has recovered around half of the massive fall in output that took place in March and April when the COVID-19 lockdown was most intense, Bank of England chief economist Andy Haldane said on Monday.

"Roughly half of the roughly 25% fall in activity during March and April has been clawed back over the period since," Haldane told members of Britain's parliament.

"We have seen a bounceback. So far, it has been a ‘V’. That of course doesn’t tell us about where we might go next," he added.

(Reporting by William Schomberg, writing by David Milliken)

