UK economy grows in Q4, avoids recession - ONS

LONDON, March 31 (Reuters) - Britain's economy grew in the fourth quarter of last year, official data showed on Friday.

Economic output grew by 0.1% in the October-to-December period from the previous three months.

The Office for National Statistics had previously said the economy showed no growth in the fourth quarter of 2022.

(Reporting by William Schomberg; editing by William James)

