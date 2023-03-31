UK economy grows in Q4, avoids recession - ONS

March 31, 2023 — 02:01 am EDT

Written by William Schomberg for Reuters ->

LONDON, March 31 (Reuters) - Britain's economy grew in the fourth quarter of last year, official data showed on Friday.

Economic output grew by 0.1% in the October-to-December period from the previous three months.

The Office for National Statistics had previously said the economy showed no growth in the fourth quarter of 2022.

