UK economy grows by monthly 1.1% in September

Britain's economy, which has struggled to maintain its recovery from its coronavirus lockdown crash, grew by 1.1% in September from August, even before the latest COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, official data showed on Thursday.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a monthly growth rate of 1.5% in September.

