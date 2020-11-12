UK economy grows by monthly 1.1% in September

LONDON, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Britain's economy, which has struggled to maintain its recovery from its coronavirus lockdown crash, grew by 1.1% in September from August, even before the latest COVID-19 restrictions on businesses, official data showed on Thursday.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a monthly growth rate of 1.5% in September.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce and William Schomberg; Editing by Alistair Smout)

