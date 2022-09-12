UK economy grows by less than expected in July

LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Britain's economy grew by less than expected in July when it expanded by 0.2% from June, official data showed on Monday.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to month-on-month growth of 0.4% in July.

(Reporting by William Schomberg and Andy Bruce)

((william.schomberg@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7778; Reuters Messaging: william.schomberg.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.