News & Insights

UK economy grows by higher-than-expected 0.5% in June: ONS

Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

August 11, 2023 — 02:07 am EDT

Written by Andy Bruce and David Milliken for Reuters ->

Adds quarterly figure

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - British economic output grew by a higher-than-expected 0.5% in June, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed on Friday.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to growth of 0.2% from May.

The data showed the economy grew 0.2% in the second quarter.

The ONS said businesses had cited an additional national holiday in May as a factor for the increased output in June, compared to May.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce and David Milliken; editing by William James)

((william.schomberg@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7778; Reuters Messaging: william.schomberg.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.