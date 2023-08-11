UK economy grows by higher-than-expected 0.5% in June: ONS

Adds quarterly figure

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - British economic output grew by a higher-than-expected 0.5% in June, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed on Friday.

A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to growth of 0.2% from May.

The data showed the economy grew 0.2% in the second quarter.

The ONS said businesses had cited an additional national holiday in May as a factor for the increased output in June, compared to May.

(Reporting by Andy Bruce and David Milliken; editing by William James)

