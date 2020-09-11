UK economy grows by 6.6% in July, extending recovery from COVID crash

Contributors
William Schomberg Reuters
Andy Bruce Reuters
Paul Sandle Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY

Britain's economy expanded by 6.6% in July from June, roughly as expected for its third month of growth as the country tries to recover from its coronavirus lockdown crash, official data showed on Friday.

LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Britain's economy expanded by 6.6% in July from June, roughly as expected for its third month of growth as the country tries to recover from its coronavirus lockdown crash, official data showed on Friday.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected growth of 6.7% in July.

(Reporting by William Schomberg, Andy Bruce and Paul Sandle)

((william.schomberg@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 7778; Reuters Messaging: william.schomberg.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More