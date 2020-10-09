UK economy grows by 2.1% in August, lower than expected

LONDON, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Britain's economy expanded by a lower-than-expected 2.1% in August from July, the fourth consecutive month of growth as the country tries to recover from its record slump during the coronavirus lockdown, official data showed on Friday.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected growth of 4.6% in August, according to the median forecast.

(Reporting by William Schomberg and Andy Bruce; editing by Kate Holton)

