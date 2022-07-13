UK economy grows by 0.5% in May

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - Britain's economy grew by a monthly 0.5% in May, official figures showed on Wednesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had mostly expected gross domestic product (GDP) to show zero growth in May from April.

Over the three months to May, GDP was up by 0.4%, compared with the Reuters poll forecast of 0.0%.

The Bank of England has predicted that GDP will contract in the April-June period. Although it is expected to return to growth in the third quarter, many analysts point to the risk of the economy going into a recession later this year.

